Ladrillazos al grito de "¡Viva España, cabrones!". Así terminó este jueves un enfrentamiento entre dos grupos de jóvenes en el centro de Málaga. El origen de la trifulca fue una bandera de la Comunitat Valenciana que colgaba del balcón de un apartamento turístico en la calle Pozos Dulces de la ciudad andaluza, según informa el diario Málaga Hoy.
Uno de los grupos, que pasaba alrededor de las 20:00 horas por la calle presentando síntomas de embriaguez -según los vecinos-, la confundieron con la Senyera catalana y comenzaron a increpar a los habitantes de la vivienda.
Entonces, comenzó una disputa que se agravó cuando los jóvenes que estaban en la calle cogieron ladrillos y otros objetos de una obra cercana que lanzaron hacia el balcón. Por su parte, el grupo de la vivienda devolvía los objetos recibidos a la calle.
Según el testimonio de los vecinos, la pelea no fue a mayores ni provocó heridos, ya que cuando estos amenazaron con llamar a las autoridades los jóvenes de la calle se marcharon y el otro grupo se metió dentro de la vivienda.
