Maltrato animal Asociaciones animalistas denuncian a un pelotari por arrancar de un mordisco la cabeza a un gallo vivo

PACMA, el partido animalista, se ha sumado este martes a las denuncias públicas realizadas contra el campeón francés de pelota vasca, Bixente Larralde, por realizar el acto entre risas. 

13/08/2019 - Capturas del momento en el que Bixente Larralde muerde al animal / PÚBLICO

El Partido Animalista Contra el Maltrato Animal (PACMA) se ha sumado este martes a las denuncias públicas realizadas contra el pelotari Bixente Larralde "por arrancar con los dientes la cabeza a un gallo, entre risas". Las imágenes fueron difundidas a través de un vídeo y provocaron que la Fundación Brigitte Bardot recurriera a los tribunales.  

A través de un tuit, el partido animalista critica que Larralde ejerza "la pura violencia hacia los animales", y ha subrayado que "así de cruel y sádica es la diversión del campeón de pelota vasca".  

En el tuit publicado por PACMA se incluyen las imágenes del pelotari francés cometiendo el acto de degollar el animal con sus dientes, y advierte su contenido sensible como "imágenes duras". 

Al parecer, el campeón francés de pelota vasca se encontraba en la localidad de Hasparren, situada en el Departamento de Pirineos Atlánticos, cuando sucedieron estos hechos en un encuentro con amigos, que fue grabado en un vídeo. La Fundación Brigitte Bardot, que calificó las imágenes de "impactantes y repugnantes", anunció que llevaría a Bixente Larralde a los tribunales, y que, si se le condenara, podría pagar una multa de hasta 30.000 euros. 

Por otro lado, más de 8.000 personas han firmado una petición en change.org para pedir la suspensión del jugador francés de la Federación Internacional de la Pelota Vasca, impulsada por la asociación francesa Alliance anti-corrida. En la denuncia se considera que con este gesto, el pelotari ha ensuciado a todos los que se dedican a este deporte que transmiten valores de respeto y convivencia. 

