Maltrato animal Dos detenidos por golpear con una maza a un cerdo vietnamita en Valladolid 

El veterinario, tras examinar al animal, determinó que presentaba un estado de salud muy grave, por lo que tuvo que administrarle una inyección letal para evitar su sufrimiento.

Un cerdo vietnamita. / ALBERT DEZETTER (PIXABAY)

Agentes de la Policía Nacional de Valladolid han detenido a dos individuos por un delito de maltrato animal, tras golpear con una maza a un cerdo vietnamita y causarle lesiones sangrantes, según informan fuentes policiales. 

La detención de V.T., de 38 años y con cuatro antecedentes policiales, y de C.N, de 51 años y dos antecedentes, se produjo el pasado día 22 de diciembre. Los agentes de la Policía Nacional fueron comisionados al lugar de los hechos y se encontraron a un cerdo, de raza vietnamita, tendido en el suelo con varias heridas sangrantes junto a una maza de grandes dimensiones. 

Los dos testigos presenciales señalaron a dos varones, uno de los cuales se encontraba en las inmediaciones mientras que el otro huyó del lugar. Los denunciantes explicaron que ambos individuos habían amarrado al cerdo por el hocico con un acial y le habían propinado golpes por todo el cuerpo con una maza hasta dejarlo tendido en el suelo.

Uno de los presuntos autores reconoció los hechos, por lo que se procedió a su detención, y el otro fue localizado y detenido posteriormente. El veterinario, tras examinar al animal, determinó que presentaba un estado de salud muy grave, por lo que tuvo que administrarle una inyección letal para evitar su sufrimiento.

