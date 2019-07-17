Público
Maltrato animal Un grupo de turistas mata a un pez espada lanzándole piedras en Grecia

A pesar de que la autopsia no se ha realizado aún, numerosos griegos han sentenciado que la causa de la muerte del pez ha sido la actitud violenta de los turistas.

Los responsables lanzaron piedras al pez e incluso se tiraban sobre él. Imágenes del vídeo

Decenas de miles de griegos han iniciado una petición para sancionar a un grupo de turistas que provocó la muerte de un pez espada en una playa de Chalkida, en la isla de Eubea.

Los responsables lanzaron piedras al pez e incluso se tiraban sobre él, mientras otros grababan el suceso. El pez, de un metro de largo, empezó a nadar exhausto hasta que horas después fue hallado muerto en el puerto. 

A pesar de que la autopsia no se ha realizado aún, numerosos griegos han sentenciado que la causa de la muerte del pez ha sido la actitud violenta de los turistas, según asegura el diario The Independent. 

