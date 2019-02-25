Público
Maltrato animal La Guardia Civil investiga la aparición de ciervos decapitados en el Parque Natural de los Alcornocales, en Cádiz

Los agentes del Seprona tiene la certeza de que se trata de cazadores furtivos. Un senderista ha colgado el último caso en su cuenta de Facebook y el mensaje se ha viralizado. 

Imagen del ciervo decapitado encontrado en un arroyo del Parque de los Alcornocales. (FACEBOOK)

Un senderista ha denunciado en Facebook la aparición de un ciervo decapitado y tirado en un arroyo en la conocida ruta del sendero de las mariposas, en pleno Parque Natural de los Alcornocales, en concreto en el término municipal de Castellar de la Frontera (Cádiz). 

Francisco Vega, guía senderista de Jimena de la Frontera, ha publicado en la red social un mensaje acompañado de fotos en la red social que se ha viralizado en  en muy pocas horas: "¿Hasta dónde vamos a llegar por Dios? Esto es de vergüenza, y sobre todo de maldad hacia nuestra fauna en el Parque Natural de los Alcornocales. Hay que ser malo y más que perro para hacer este crimen, esto no tiene perdón de Dios. Este es el horroroso regalo que nos encontramos por un sendero homologado,… cervatillos con la cabeza cortada y tirada al río. Criminales, no tenéis perdón de Dios". 

En el Parque Natural de los Alcornocales hay 35.000 ciervos. Según informa el diario ABC, ha habido algún otro caso más. Por eso, el Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona) de la Guardia Civil ya investiga el caso pues tiene la certeza de que se trata de cazadores furtivos que matan a los animales y se quedan con las cabezas como trofeos.

