Una investigación de la organización Igualdad Animal ha sacado a la luz impactantes imágenes del maltrato a las vacas de una granja ecológica de Somerset, en Inglaterra, que provee a la conocida cadena de supermercados ingleses Waitrose.
En las grabaciones, realizadas durante los meses de junio y julio, se observa a varios trabajadores abofeteando, pisando y manejando a los terneros con violencia para alimentarlos con tubos artificiales a la fuerza y separados de sus madres. Uno de los empleados llega a ensañarse con una cría, a quien le grita “maldita mierda”, mientras le pisa el rostro con su cuerpo y ante la impotencia de la progenitora, que trata de acercarse para socorrerla.
Además, las imágenes han captado a las vacas con sus patas traseras encadenadas con grilletes para impedir que puedan sentarse. Igualdad Animal asegura también que a los terneros se les negó el acceso al agua durante 29 horas en algunos de los días más calurosos del año.
“Esta brutalidad choca con la imagen idílica que nos vende la industria láctea. Además en este caso la granja contaba con certificados de bienestar animal”, indicó Toni Shephard, directora de Igualdad Animal en Inglaterra. La granja presumía en su página web de “creer en el bienestar animal” para una mejor producción de leche.
La cadena de supermercados Waitrose ha roto relaciones con la granja tras la investigación de los animalistas y ha anunciado una “completa investigación” por su parte.
