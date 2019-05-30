Público
Maltrato animal Las protestas consiguen aplazar la decisión de sacrificar a 180 vacas en Polonia

Los activistas de los derechos de los animales dijeron que la orden de matarlos era un escándalo, dadas las posibles soluciones más humanas.

En la reserva natural de Zakole Santockie, cerca de Deszczno, se ve una manada de vacas que vagan libremente. Reuters

La decisión de sacrificar a 180 vacas en un municipio occidental de Polonia ha enojado a los amantes de los animales a nivel nacional. Las protestas han conseguido obtener un aplazamiento. 

Comparados con las vacas sagradas de la India por sus dueños, los 180 vacunos vagaban por los campos en el municipio occidental de Deszczno durante años. Pero el jefe del veterinario de Polonia los declaró un peligro para la salud y la seguridad a principios de este mes.

Activistas por los derechos de los animales se reúnen para defender el rebaño de vacas en libertad en la reserva natural Zakole Santockie cerca de Deszczno. Reuters

"Las vacas de Deszczno no serán sacrificadas. En cambio, serán aisladas en una granja estatal", dijo este miércoles el ministro de Agricultura de Polonia, Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski, según la agencia estatal de noticias PAP.

Incluso el presidente Andrzej Duda dio su opinión, instando a una "solución feliz" antes de que se conocieran las noticias sobre la suspensión de la ejecución de las vacas. "Estoy seguro de que lo encontrarán, a pesar de que las normas de la UE exigen la matanza de estos animales. ¡Los polacos pueden hacerlo!", tuiteó.

