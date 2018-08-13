Público
Público

Maltrato Animal El Seprona investiga la muerte de un perro que fue clavado en los hierros de una verja y lanzado por encima de ella

La Guardia Civil ha solicitado colaboración ciudadana por si alguien puede aportar información sobre el vehículo o persona que arrojó al animal.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agente del Seprona - EFE

Agente del Seprona - EFE

El Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona) de la Guardia Civil de Cantabria se encuentra investigando un presunto delito de maltrato animal ocurrido la tarde del miércoles 8 de agosto cuando un perro murió tras ser lanzado y quedar clavado en una verja de las instalaciones de Asproan (Asociación Protectora de Animales de Santander) en San Román de la Llanilla.

El perro muerto es un mestizo de foxterrier de color banco entero y una edad aproximada entre 6 a 8 meses. Según ha informado la Guardia Civil en un comunicado, los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 17.25 horas del pasado miércoles, cuando un vehículo paró delante de las instalaciones de Asproan, y tras bajarse una persona y sacar un perro, lo lanzó por encima de una verja.

En este primer lanzamiento, el perro se quedó clavado en uno de los hierros de unos 15 centímetros que tiene la verja en su parte superior.

Esta misma persona descolgó al perro y lo volvió a lanzar por encima de la verja. El can recibió un fuerte golpe en su caída ya dentro de las instalaciones.
El perro fue encontrado muerto por los responsables de la instalación y con un agujero en la barriga, por lo que pusieron los hechos en conocimiento del Seprona.

La Guardia Civil ha solicitado colaboración ciudadana por si alguien puede aportar información sobre el vehículo o persona que arrojó al perro; información que será tratada con total confidencialidad.Para ello el Seprona tiene habilitado el correo electrónico seprona@guardiacivil.org

Etiquetas