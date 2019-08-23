Público
Maltrato La jueza decreta prisión para los padres del bebé maltratado en Lleida

El padre y la madre, que fueron detenidos por los Mossos d'Esquadra el pasado miércoles, han declarado ante la jueza instructora, que ha ordenado su ingreso en la cárcel como presuntos autores de las graves lesiones que presenta el bebé.

El Hospital Vall d'Hebron. EFE

La titular del juzgado de instrucción número 1 de Lleida ha acordado este viernes prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para los padres del bebé de 20 días de Lleida que está ingresado en estado crítico en el hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona por presunto maltrato.

El padre y la madre, que fueron detenidos por los Mossos d'Esquadra el pasado miércoles, han declarado este viernes ante la juez instructora, que ha ordenado su ingreso en la cárcel como presuntos autores de las graves lesiones que presenta el bebé.

(Habrá ampliación)

