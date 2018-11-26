Público
La Manada El miembro de 'La Manada' Ángel Boza pedirá una indemnización por pasar "injustamente" cuatro meses en la cárcel

Su abogado, Agustín Martínez, afirma que Boza ha estado en prisión  "por la presión social" a la que el juez ha estado sometido por formar parte del grupo que abusó de una chica hace dos años en San Fermín.

Ángel Boza, miembro de 'La Manada', en una imagen de archivo/ EFE

El abogado de 'La Manada', Agustín Martínez, ha asegurado hoy en programa Espejo Público, que su cliente Ángel Boza va a solicitar una indemnización por los cuatros meses que ha pasado en prisión preventiva -desde el pasado 1 de agosto- ya que, según el defensor, ha sido "de forma injusta". Boza ha sido puesto en libertad este viernes después de que fuera condenado por robar unas gafas de sol en un centro comercial. 

El abogado achaca que Boza ha estado en la cárcel estos cuatro meses "por la presión social" a la que el juez hubiera estado sometido en el caso de haberlo dejado en libertad. El motivo es que se trataba de uno de los cinco miembros de La Manada condenados por apuso sexual en las fiestas de San Fermín de hace dos años. "Los jueces no viven en una urna apartados de la televisión", ha aseverado Martínez.

El abogado ha afirmado que de tratarse del mismo caso pero con otro protagonista su cliente no hubiera ido a la cárcel. "Ha estado privado de libertad durante un tiempo de forma injusta", ha añadido. Por ello, considera que es "lógico" que Boza exija una indemnización". 

