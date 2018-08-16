Público
La Manada El vídeo en el que el miembro de La Manada roba las gafas de sol en un centro comercial

Ángel Boza entra en la óptica se prueba varias gafas y sustrae una de ellas en menos de cinco minutos.

Imagen del robo del miembro de La Manada/Diario de Sevilla

En las imágenes, publicadas por el Diario de Sevilla, se observa a uno de los miembros de 'La Manada', Ángel Boza, en la óptica de un centro comercial de Sevilla donde robó unas gafas de sol Oakley valoradas en 148 euros que lo mantienen en prisión provisional desde el dos de agosto. 

El vídeo muestra cómo el joven, que viste pantalón corto se prueba varios modelos de gafas ubicadas en los expositores y finalmente, en menos de cinco minutos, consigue quitar la alarma y sustrae una de ellas. 

Boza salió de la tienda con total tranquilidad y se dirigió hacia el parking donde los servicios de vigilancia intentaron detenerle tras observar el robo por las cámaras de seguridad. El miembro de La Manada decidió dar un volantazó y "aceleró violentamente, llegó a invadir el carril contrario del parking" e impactó en el costado del cuerpo del vigilante, ocasionándole lesiones, según el auto judicial.

