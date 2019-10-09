Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Mar de Alborán CGT Salvamento Marítimo denuncia la falta de unidades de rescate en el mar de Alborán por los recortes del Gobierno en funciones

La organización sindical denuncia también que esos recortes "humanos y materiales en el ente público de rescate marítimo y lucha contra la contaminación", ponen también en peligro a las tripulaciones de las unidades de rescate.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de la embarcación / Salvamento Marítimo

Imagen de la embarcación / Salvamento Marítimo

La sección sindical de la Confederación General de Trabajo en Salvamento Marítimo ha denunciado este miércoles los recortes "humanos y materiales en el ente público de rescate marítimo y lucha contra la contaminación" del Gobierno en funciones, que ponen en peligro a las tripulaciones de las unidades de rescate y dejan a Salvamento Marítimo sin unidades suficientes.

En concreto, la CGT ha criticado que, desde que en 2012 SASEMAR se hizo cargo de los mantenimientos de los barcos, las varadas y revisiones se realizan cada dos años, en vez de anualmente, lo recomendable.

Esas varadas se realizan en las embarcaciones al sacarlas del agua, secarlas, limpiarlas y pintar la parte sumergida para evitar averías imprevistas.

Según la sección sindical de Salvamento Marítimo, esta disminución de revisiones expone a las tripulaciones que realizan los rescates a tener averías más frecuentes, "que dejan fuera de servicio las embarcaciones en los momentos más necesarios".

Además, al reducir el número de varadas, son varias las embarcaciones que permanecen inoperativas según CGT. En concreto, "las unidades que se encuentran inoperativas por esta circunstancia son la salvamar Hamal (Motril), la Alnitak (Málaga) y la Alcor (Melilla)".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad