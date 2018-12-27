Público
Medio ambiente Madrid activa el escenario 2 por contaminación, pero permite circular a todos los coches

El Ayuntamiento mantiene la limitación de la velocidad a 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 y accesos desde M-40 para todos los vehículos y recomienda el transporte público.

Vista general de la capa de contaminación aérea de Madrid. EFE/Archivo

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha activado el escenario 2 del Protocolo para episodios de alta contaminación por NO2, con restricciones en Servicio de Estacionamiento Regulado (SER) pero permitirá el acceso a todos los coches independientemente de su etiqueta medioambiental porque la normativa contempla que en circunstancias especiales se pueda no aplicar determinadas medidas restrictivas, como es en este caso, coincidiendo con fiestas del periodo navideño.

En un comunicado, el Ayuntamiento ha explicado que se ha activado la segunda fase al haberse alcanzado el escenario 2: un día de aviso, al superarse en dos estaciones de la red de vigilancia de calidad del aire de la zona 1 los 200 microgramos por metro cúbico durante 2 horas consecutivas, al tiempo que continúan las previsiones meteorológicas "muy desfavorables" para este jueves y viernes.

El escenario 2 mantiene la limitación de la velocidad a 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 y accesos desde M-40 para todos los vehículos y la recomendación, promoción y refuerzo del transporte público. No obstante, se permitirá la circulación de todos los vehículos para facilitar los desplazamientos navideños.

Sí que se mantiene la restricción al aparcamiento en zona SER, quedando limitada a vehículos sin distintivo Cero emisiones y ECO, de acuerdo con el escenario 2 del protocolo.

