Aunque una parte de las devoluciones de migrantes a España que Francia realiza se hacen de forma oficial, el país galo está utilizando una formula que permite traer de vuelta a España a personas migrantes en menos de 20 minutos y sin avisar a las autoridades españolas.
Para ello, la gendarmería francesa utiliza una medida antiterrorista que le permite restablecer los controles fronterizos tal y como hizo en el año 2015, después de que el Estado Islámico atentase en el teatro Bataclan de París. Este intensivo trabajo fronterizo permite que las autoridades del país presidido por Macron devuelvan, sin garantías, a más de 10 personas por cada migrante que es rechazado de manera oficial.
El artículo 2.2 del Convenio de Schengen permite intensificar los controles fronterizos entre países europeos, ante situaciones que hagan peligrar la seguridad nacional
Tras la tragedia de los ataques terroristas de 2015, Francia recurrió al artículo 2.2 del Convenio de Schengen, que permite intensificar los controles fronterizos entre países europeos ante situaciones extraordinarias que hagan peligrar la seguridad nacional.
De esta manera, la Policía gala podría devolver a cualquier persona que trate de entrar en Francia sin tener toda la documentación requerida para ello mismo. Así, las autoridades se acogen a la "no admisión", en tanto que no lo consideran una expulsión ni una devolución.
También sucede que las autoridades fronterizas aplican un acuerdo entre Francia y España que permite que un migrante de un tercer país sea devuelto, una vez haya pisado suelo francés, en un plazo máximo de cuatro horas. No obstante, esta formula solo puede darse cumpliendo con la legalidad y avisando a las autoridades pertinentes del país vecino.
El uso de las medidas antiterroristas y el aumento de las devoluciones durante los últimos años ha llevado al Ministero de Interior español a buscar soluciones con el Gobierno francés.
