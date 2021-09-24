Estás leyendo: Monedero entrevista a Zapatero en la nueva edición de 'En la Frontera'

Monedero entrevista a Zapatero en la nueva edición de 'En la Frontera'

El expresidente del Gobierno pasa por el 'late night' presentado por el profesor de Ciencias Políticas.

La nueva temporada de En la Frontera viene cargada de invitados de gran calado que tendrán una conversación con el profesor de Ciencias Políticas Juan Carlos Monedero. En esta ocasión y tras entrevistar la semana pasada a Pablo Iglesias, el invitado es el expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Puedes ver la entrevista aquí: 

En un contexto de bloqueo de la renovación del Poder Judicial, la mesa de diálogo con Catalunya o la erupción del volcán de La Palma, el exdirigente socialista se sienta con el presentador de En la Frontera para debatir y reflexionar sobre los últimos acontecimientos que condicionan la actualidad política española. 

El programa se emite a través de la web de Público, pero también en Facebook y YouTube, desde donde se puede volver a reproducir. Se trata de una hora de fino análisis político, pensamiento crítico y pinceladas de entretenimiento a cargo del siempre corrosivo Juan Carlos Monedero.

Como novedad frente a pasadas ediciones, En la Frontera estrena una sección llamada A contrapelo, donde se analizan temas de actualidad poniendo el foco en hacer comprensible y didáctico aquello que se antoja, a primera vista, algo abstruso y velado.

Para finalizar el programa, Monedero desgranará una información de la semana en la sección Apaga y vámonos, un breve espacio que quizá sea el más distendido de En la Frontera.

