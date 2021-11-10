Estás leyendo: La mortalidad creció en España un 18% en 2020 por la covid

Público
Público

La mortalidad creció en España un 18% en 2020 por la covid

En marzo hubo un 59,3% más de defunciones y en abril hasta un 81,9% que en otros años.

Los empleados de una morgue llevan el ataúd de una persona que murió por la enfermedad del coronavirus (COVID-19), durante el cierre parcial para combatir el brote de la enfermedad, en el cementerio de Carabanchel en Madrid, España, el 27 de marzo de 2020
Los empleados de una morgue llevan el ataúd de una persona que murió por la enfermedad del coronavirus (COVID-19), durante el cierre parcial para combatir el brote de la enfermedad, en el cementerio de Carabanchel en Madrid, España, el 27 de marzo de 2020. REUTERS / Juan Medina.

madrid

Actualizado:

El Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) ha publicado los datos relativos a la mortalidad en 2020. Durante ese año, aumentaron las defunciones un 18% y comparado con otros años durante marzo y abril, en el pico de contagios y muertos por covid, la mortalidad llegó al 59,3% y 81,9% respectivamente.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público