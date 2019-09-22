Los Mossos buscan a un violador que capta a sus víctimas con un anuncio de trabajo

Los Mossos d'Esquadra buscan a un agresor sexual que capta a sus víctimas, los pasados días 12 y 16 de septiembre en Molins de Rei y El Papiol (Barcelona), a través de anuncios de internet, en los que les ofrecía un trabajo de limpieza.
Según ha informado este sábado la Cadena SER, esta persona citó a las mujeres en estaciones de tren y, posteriormente, las llevó en coche hasta una zona aislada, donde las agredió y les robó sus pertenencias y el teléfono móvil. El individuo utiliza un portal de anuncios para ofrecer trabajos de limpieza y así contactar a posibles víctimas.
El primero de los sucesos de los que la policía tiene constancia ocurrió el día 12, cuando el hombre citó a una chica en la estación de tren de El Papiol para hablar de una supuesta oferta de trabajo.
La hizo subir a su coche y la llevó hasta el aparcamiento de un restaurante, donde le dijo que si quería obtener el trabajo tenía que mantener relaciones sexuales con él. La joven, de 20 años, se negó y consiguió huir, aunque el hombre se quedó con su bolso y su teléfono móvil.
Por otra parte, el pasado día 16, citó a otra chica interesada por el anuncio en la estación de Rubí (Barcelona), a las cuatro de la tarde y, posteriormente, le dijo que subiera a su coche con la excusa de enseñarle dónde trabajaría.
Llegaron hasta el polígono de Can Rabella de Molins de Rei, muy cerca del cementerio y detrás de una fábrica, donde violó a la joven, de 18 años de edad, y le robó el bolso y el teléfono móvil, con lo que no pudo alertar sobre lo que le sucedió hasta que encontró a un vigilante privado de una empresa de la zona.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra del Área de Investigación Criminal de la Región Metropolitana Sur, que mantienen en secreto el caso, buscan datos para intentar identificar al individuo, a través de imágenes, posibles testigos, de la página web en la que puso el anuncio o por la descripción hecha por las propias víctimas.
