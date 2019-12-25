Muere Allee Willis, compositora del tema principal de 'Friends'

Una de las compositoras del tema principal de la serie Friends Allee Willis ha fallecido este miércoles a los 72 años a causa de un paro cardíaco. La mujer, nacida en Detroit, también participó en la escritura de los éxitos de Earth, Wind and Fire September y Boogie Wonderland y, el año pasado, fue incluida en el Salón de la Fama de los Compositores, según recoge la BBC.

Su fallecimiento lo anunció este miércoles su compañera Prudence Fenton. "Descansa en Boogie Wonderland, 10 de noviembre 1974 - 24 de diciembre de 2019", escribió Fenton en su cuenta de Instagram, junto a una foto de Willis, en referencia al hit de 1979 que coescribió para el grupo Earth, Wind and Fire.

Sus éxitos han vendido más de 60 millones de discos en todo el mundo, según su web. Ganó dos premios Grammy, uno por la banda sonora de la película Beverly Hills Cop y otro por el musical The Color Purple.

En 1995, fue nominada para un Emmy por I'll Be There for You, que había coescrito como tema corto para Friends antes de que se ampliara a una canción completa. Pero el tema musical de Star Trek: Voyager ganó el Emmy ese año.

Willis no sabía tocar instrumentos, pero aprendió a componer escuchando las melodías que atravesaban las paredes de los estudios Motown en Detroit, la ciudad en la que creció. "Estoy muy agradecida de tener algunas canciones que no se olvidarán", había dicho Willis en una entrevista.