Muere un joven en un centro de menores de Almería al que se le aplicó un protocolo de contención por "agresividad"

Se investigará si estas medidas del protocolo se aplicaron conforme a dicho plan de actuación, que establece que se debe inmovilizar y atar sobre una cama de hierro a la persona. En 2017, un menor murió tras pasar 20 días en coma en el Hospital de Melilla después de que fuera inmovilizado por el personal del seguridad de un centro de menores.

Entrada al centro de menores Tierra de Oria en Almería. / GOOGLE MAPS

Un joven de 18 años ha muerto en el centro de menores Tierra de Oria en Almería tras aplicarle el protocolo de contención ante una "situación de agresividad". El Juzgado de Instrucción Único de Purchena ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer las causas de la muerte.

El vicepresidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marín, ha instado a esperar el resultado de la autopsia y ha señalado que se les informó del fallecimiento, sobre las 15.30 horas, de un joven de 18 años y nacionalidad marroquí que tenía convulsiones y que sufrió una parada cardiorrespiratoria en el citado centro.

Sin embargo, esta nueva muerte pone en el punto de mira a estas actuaciones en los centros de menores ya que en 2017 Mamadou Barry, de 17 años, murió tras pasar 20 días en coma en el Hospital de Melilla después de que fuera inmovilizado por el personal del seguridad del centro. Barry sufrió una parada cardiorrespiratoria y, según el Defensor del Pueblo apreció "cierta rudeza" por parte de los resposables de llevar a cabo el plan de contención.

