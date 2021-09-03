Muere Olatz Vázquez, periodista y fotógrafa, por un cáncer gástrico 

Olatz Vázquez ha fallecido esta madrugada a los 27 años, víctima de un cáncer gástrico con metástasis abdominal, según ha informado Cadena SER. La periodista ha sido la voz de la lucha contra el cáncer a través de contar su historia en diferentes redes sociales.

La joven vasca compartió cómo la pandemia había silenciado el resto de enfermedades, retrasados los diagnósticos por los colapsos de sanidad, y como ejemplo de esa situación, ella misma. Olatz creó un hilo que comenzaba así: "2020 ha sido, sin duda, el peor de mi vida. Me encantaría poder olvidarme de él, pero me ha condenado a recordarlo toda la vida."

En la última publicación que realizó hace dos semanas la periodista explicaba que estaban siendo "semanas muy difíciles con un cúmulo de complicaciones que no me dejaban remontar". Vázquez llevaba más de un año con diferentes tratamientos para parar el cáncer, según contaba el último no funcionó y estaban en la búsqueda de nuevos.