Detenida la mujer que se arrojó con su hija de dos años desde un segundo piso en Madrid

La Policía ha detenido a la mujer de 44 años que supuestamente se arrojó con su hija de dos desde un balcón de un segundo piso de una vivienda del barrio madrileño de Tetuán, según ha informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.
La mujer, que al igual que la menor sufre heridas graves, está en el hospital de La Paz en calidad de detenida por tentativa de homicidio sobre su hija.
El suceso ha tenido lugar en torno a las once de la mañana en el número 73 de Infanta Mercedes, cuando la mujer se lanzó con su hija en brazos al vacío.
Según las fuentes consultadas, la madre de la mujer y abuela de la pequeña se encontraba en el interior de la vivienda, pero no se percató de lo que estaba sucediendo.
Los sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil acudieron al lugar y atendieron a las dos heridas, que sufren traumatismo craneoencefálico y la menor, además, otro facial provocados por una caída que investiga la Policía Nacional. La niña está ingresada en el hospital del Niño Jesús.
