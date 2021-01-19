Estás leyendo: El mural al 15M se queda en la Plaza de Oporto de Madrid después de que Cs se haya abstenido dejando solos a Vox y PP

La Asamblea Popular de Carabanchel cargaba en un comunicado contra la pretensión de "la ultraderecha de borrar el mural en honor al 15M que el anterior Ayuntamiento mandó pintar en la plaza de Oporto".

Mural al 15M en la plaza de Oporto, en Carabanchel. EUROPA PRESS

El mural dedicado al 15M se quedará en la Plaza de Oporto después de que Cs se haya abstenido dejando solos a Vox y PP en la proposición de los primeros en el Pleno de Carabanchel.

Vox ha presentado una iniciativa, rechazada por Más Madrid y PSOE, para borrar el mural porque argumentaban que "no representa a Carabanchel ni a sus vecinos".

La Asamblea Popular de Carabanchel cargaba en un comunicado contra la pretensión de "la ultraderecha de borrar el mural en honor al 15M que el anterior Ayuntamiento mandó pintar en la plaza de Oporto" y advertían del "reiterado afán de los miembros de Vox por borrar cualquier rastro de la memoria de la lucha por las conquistas sociales en el barrio".

"No entendemos el interés por ocultar y falsear el carácter de un barrio combativo que, pese a la precariedad, siempre ha sabido estar del lado de quienes se plantan ante los recortes sanitarios, los desahucios, los cortes de suministros básicos, de aquellas que se alzan en defensa de los servicios públicos, en contra de las reformas laborales y presentan su cara más feroz ante el patriarcado", señalaban.

También les sorprendía "que en mitad de una crisis económica y sanitaria sin precedentes, que ha afectado aún más a barrios como Carabanchel, Vox encuentre tiempo y fondos para censurar murales antes que para tratar de paliar los brutales efectos de esta crisis".

