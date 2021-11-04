Estás leyendo: Una niña de seis años muere atropellada a las puertas de un colegio en Madrid

Una niña de seis años muere atropellada a las puertas de un colegio en Madrid

Otras dos niñas permanecen heridas de gravedad y se recuperan en el hospital. El suceso se ha producido en el barrio de Mirasierra y la Policía Municipal se ha hecho cargo de la investigación.

Imagen de archivo de varios policías municipales de Madrid.
Imagen de archivo de varios policías municipales de Madrid. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

madrid

Una niña de seis años ha muerto y otras dos de 10 y 12 años han resultado heridas graves al ser atropelladas junto a un colegio situado en la calle de La Masó, en el barrio madrileño de Mirasierra.

El suceso ha ocurrido sobre las 17.30 cerca del colegio privado Fomento Montealto, donde se ha producido el triple atropello en circunstancias que se investigan, según ha confirmado Emergencias Madrid e informa Efe.

La pequeña de seis años ha entrado en parada cardiorrespiratoria debido a las lesiones sufridas y los sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil que le han atendido no han podido hacer nada por salvar su vida. Las otras dos niñas heridas se recuperan en los hospitales La Paz y Niño Jesús.

Hasta la zona se han desplazado efectivos de la Policía Municipal de Madrid y Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de la capital. Los agentes han cortado la calle en la que ha ocurrido el atropello y en ella se han montado dos campamentos de emergencia, según recoge Europa Press.

El suceso ha provocado una gran conmoción entre los vecinos del barrio que en ese momento recogían a sus hijos de los centros educativos. La Policía Municipal se ha hecho cargo de la investigación del triple atropello.

(Habrá ampliación)

