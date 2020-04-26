Estás leyendo: Primer día de desconfinamiento para los seis millones de niños menores de 14 años

Público
Público

Niños coronavirus Primer día de desconfinamiento para los seis millones de niños menores de 14 años

El Gobierno ha autorizado que puedan llevar consigopequeños juguetes como patinetes o pelotas. Los menores podrán correr, saltar, hacer ejercicio o ir al campo, siempre en menos de un kilómetro con respecto a su domicilio y con un adulto.

Un niño protegido con una mascarilla corre esta mañana por un parque de la ciudad de Valladolid durante el primer día en el que los menores de 14 años salen a la calle, acompañados de un adulto y durante una hora, después de más de cuarenta días de confin
Un niño protegido con una mascarilla corre esta mañana por un parque de la ciudad de Valladolid durante el primer día en el que los menores de 14 años salen a la calle, acompañados de un adulto y durante una hora, después de más de cuarenta días de confinamiento debido al estado de alarma decretado para combatir la pandemia del coronavirus. EFE/Nacho Gallego

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

Los menores de catorce años podrán salir a la calle por vez primera este domingo, cuando se cumple el cuadragésimo cuarto día de aislamiento social tras la activación del estado de alarma para contener la pandemia de coronavirus.

Será a partir de las 9.00 de la mañana, durante una hora diaria y a un máximo de 1 kilómetro de sus casas, y en todo caso acompañados de un adulto. El horario tope para las salidas está fijado a las 21 horas.

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publicó este sábado la orden por la que el Ministerio de Sanidad autorizaba las primeras salidas de ocio de menores en el confinamiento. No podrán salir a la calle, según la orden, aquellos que presenten síntomas o estén en aislamiento domiciliario por diagnóstico de coronavirus, o que se encuentren en cuarentena por haber tenido contacto con alguna persona diagnosticada o con síntomas.

En el paseo, los niños podrán correr, saltar y llevar sus propios juguetes. Cada adulto podrá ir con un máximo de tres menores que convivan con él. Además, deberá mantenerse una distancia interpersonal con otros adultos y niños de al menos dos metros y cumplir con las medidas de prevención e higiene frente al coronavirus indicadas por las autoridades sanitarias.

Las autoridades también aconsejan el uso de mascarillas en caso de acudir a lugares donde no es seguro poder mantener la distancia de unos dos metros entre personas, pero en ningún caso será obligatorio. 

Cuando el adulto que acompañe al menor no sea ninguno de los progenitores, tutores, cuidadores, acogedores o guardadores legales o de hecho tendrá que tener una autorización expresa de estos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú