madrid
Los menores de catorce años podrán salir a la calle por vez primera este domingo, cuando se cumple el cuadragésimo cuarto día de aislamiento social tras la activación del estado de alarma para contener la pandemia de coronavirus.
Será a partir de las 9.00 de la mañana, durante una hora diaria y a un máximo de 1 kilómetro de sus casas, y en todo caso acompañados de un adulto. El horario tope para las salidas está fijado a las 21 horas.
El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publicó este sábado la orden por la que el Ministerio de Sanidad autorizaba las primeras salidas de ocio de menores en el confinamiento. No podrán salir a la calle, según la orden, aquellos que presenten síntomas o estén en aislamiento domiciliario por diagnóstico de coronavirus, o que se encuentren en cuarentena por haber tenido contacto con alguna persona diagnosticada o con síntomas.
En el paseo, los niños podrán correr, saltar y llevar sus propios juguetes. Cada adulto podrá ir con un máximo de tres menores que convivan con él. Además, deberá mantenerse una distancia interpersonal con otros adultos y niños de al menos dos metros y cumplir con las medidas de prevención e higiene frente al coronavirus indicadas por las autoridades sanitarias.
Las autoridades también aconsejan el uso de mascarillas en caso de acudir a lugares donde no es seguro poder mantener la distancia de unos dos metros entre personas, pero en ningún caso será obligatorio.
Cuando el adulto que acompañe al menor no sea ninguno de los progenitores, tutores, cuidadores, acogedores o guardadores legales o de hecho tendrá que tener una autorización expresa de estos.
