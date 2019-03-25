Te dejamos cinco noticias para resumir la actualidad de este fin de semana.
La Marea Granate no se fía de Pedro Sánchez
La organización que da voz a los españoles emigrados y varios de sus portavoces no dan crédito a la "operación retorno" que ha aprobado el Gobierno este viernes en el Consejo de Ministros. Sin reforma sobre el voto rogado, no prevén que vaya a haber cambios en sus situaciones personales.
PP y Vox unen fuerzas contra el aborto: "No es un derecho sino un drama"
El secretario general del PP, García Egea, ha participado este domingo en la manifestación "provida". Ha destacado la necesidad de que el Estado proteja a las mujeres embarazadas, a pesar de que los últimos Ejecutivos de su partido hayan recortado hasta 21.000 millones de euros en los últimos diez años en la cartera de Sanidad.
May se enfrenta a un posible complot y el parlamento intenta tomar el control
La primera ministra se reúne con sus ministros y diputados conservadores para abordar la estrategia para el Brexit.Busca fórmulas para que el Parlamento ratifique el acuerdo de retirada en una tercera votación
Iglesias pide un impulso electoral consciente de su cercanía al Gobierno y del rápido desgaste del partido en los últimos años
Podemos afronta unos comicios con las peores expectativas demoscópicas pero con la posibilidad real de poder entrar al Consejo de Ministros del próximo Gobierno.
Una multitudinaria manifestación rechaza la sentencia del caso Altsasu
Entre 35.000 y 60.000 personas, según diferentes fuentes, han acudido a las calles del pueblo para protestar contra la condena a los jóvenes implicados en una pelea en un bar contra guardias civiles.
