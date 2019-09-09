Público
Omeprazol La Fiscalía investiga el suministro de crecepelo a bebés

Al menos 17 niños de Cantabria, Andalucía y la Comunidad Valenciana se han visto afectados. Estos síntomas se debieron al error de la empresa Farma-Química Sur SL, con sede en Málaga. 

Una niña con hipertricosis. / EFE

La Fiscalía de Málaga investiga de oficio el error de una farmacéutica que administró minoxidil (crecepelo) en lugar del protector gástrico omeprazol a al menos a 17 niños, tras la alerta recibida el pasado 25 de julio en el Centro Andaluz de Farmacovigilancia, que extendió la alerta hasta el 6 de agosto.

Según han informado fuentes de la Fiscalía Superior de Andalucía, se ha abierto esta investigación "a partir de las informaciones publicadas en los medios de comunicación". Al menos 17 niños de Cantabria, Andalucía y la Comunidad Valenciana han sufrido el "Síndrome del hombre lobo" o hipertricosis por el crecimiento anormal del vello por todo el cuerpo.

Estos síntomas se debieron al error de la empresa Farma-Química Sur SL, con sede en Málaga, que comercializó minoxidil en vez de omeprazol, un fármaco vasodilatador que suele prescribirse para la alopecia.

A principios de agosto la Fiscalía de Cantabria también abrió una investigación y ordenó la práctica de diligencias tras recibir una denuncia por el suministro a bebes del citado crecepelo. Fue a finales de julio cuando se conoció que las familias de cuatro de los niños afectados, todos ellos menores de un año, habían presentado una denuncia penal en los juzgados.

