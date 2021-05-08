Estás leyendo: Once días sin rastro de las niñas desaparecidas de Tenerife: la Guardia Civil mantiene todas las hipótesis abiertas

Público
Público

Once días sin rastro de las niñas desaparecidas de Tenerife: la Guardia Civil mantiene todas las hipótesis abiertas

El operativo de búsqueda de las niñas Anna y Olivia y de su padre, Tomas G., continúa "sin variaciones". Los investigadores indagan sobre los últimos movimientos del padre. Las niñas debían haber sido devueltas a la madre el 27 de abril a las 21.00 horas.

El entorno de la madre de las niñas desaparecidas en Tenerife difunde un vídeo de las menores para ayudar en su búsqueda
El entorno de la madre de Olivia y Anna, las niñas desaparecidas en Tenerife hace una semana, al igual que su padre, ha distribuido un vídeo de las pequeñas con la idea de que tenga la mayor difusión posible. - PÚBLICO TV.

MADRID

El operativo de búsqueda de las niñas Anna y Olivia y de su padre, Tomás G. se ha reanudado hoy por undécimo día consecutivo desde que se notificase su desaparición el 28 de abril, en un dispositivo que se mantiene "sin variaciones y en la misma línea" de investigación.

De esta manera confirmaron a Efe la continuidad de la búsqueda del padre y sus dos hijas fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias y de la Guardia Civil, en un rastreo que se ha reanudado un día más en las costas de Canarias mientras que los investigadores mantienen abiertas todas las hipótesis acerca de su paradero.

El dispositivo de búsqueda está integrado por Guardia Civil, Salvamento Marítimo y el Grupo de Emergencias y Salvamento de Canarias, que rastrean por aire y tierra y por mar se bate la zona este de la isla de Tenerife.

Mientras, los investigadores indagan sobre aspectos como los últimos movimientos de Tomás G. el martes 27 de abril antes de que se le viera por última vez en la Marina de Santa Cruz, de donde zarpó con su barco sobre las 23.30 horas de ese día.

El barco apareció a la mañana siguiente a la deriva frente a las costas de Güímar y desde entonces se busca por mar, tierra y aire a Tomás G. y las niñas, que debían haber sido devueltas a su madre el 27 de abril a las 21.00 horas.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público