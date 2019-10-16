La cantante catalana Rosalía, el cantante Camilo Sesto a título póstumo, el periodista Carlos Herrera, el programa La resistencia (#0) y las series Hierro y Arde Madrid, ambas de Movistar, han sido galardonados con los Premios Ondas 2019, que se entregarán el 14 de noviembre en el Gran Teatre del Liceu de Barcelona.
Otros galardonados en la 66 edición de los premios han sido el magazine Hoy por hoy (Cadena Ser), de Pepa Bueno; el programa Nadie sabe nada (Cadena Ser), de Andreu Buenafuente y Berto Romero; el actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre, por la serie En el corredor de la muerte (Movistar), y la actriz Candela Peña, por la serie Hierro (Movistar).
En televisión, los Ondas también han recaído en el programa de Salvados (La Sexta) por sus programas dedicados a Nicolás Maduro y el papa Francisco; a los presentadores Carlos Franganillo y Paloma del Río (RTVE) y Alejandra Andrade (Cuatro).
Los Premios Ondas han recibido un récord de inscripciones este año con más de 450 candidaturas de 25 países, la segunda ocasión en la historia que éstos superan las 400 inscripciones a nivel general.
(Habrá ampliación)
