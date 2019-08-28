Público
Open Arms Los 15 migrantes rescatados del Open Arms llegan el viernes y serán alojados en Chiclana

Fuentes del Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social han explicado que un equipo de la Cruz Roja será el encargado de recibir a estos 14 hombres y una mujer y que podrán solicitar protección internacional.

21/08/2019.- Dos de los 83 migrantes que quedaban a bordo del barco Open Arms son trasladados después de que anoche la embarcación de la ONG española atracara en la isla de Lampedusa. EFE/Francisco Gentico

Los 15 migrantes que acogerá España de los más de 150 que rescató el Open Arms a principios de agosto desembarcarán en San Roque (Cádiz) a primera hora del próximo viernes y de allí serán trasladados al Centro de Estancia Temporal de Campano, en Chiclana de la Frontera, antes de ser derivados al sistema de acogida de protección internacional.

Fuentes del Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social han explicado que un equipo de la Cruz Roja será el encargado de recibir a estos 14 hombres y una mujer que partieron ayer de Pozallo, en la isla italiana de Sicilia, y llevarlos hasta dicho centro, en Chiclana.

En el Ministerio del Interior no se ha recibido ninguna comunicación formal de que hayan manifestado su voluntad de pedir asilo pero, precisan las mismas fuentes, podrán hacerlo una vez lleguen a España.

Así, el operativo que se desplegará con estos 15 migrantes será el habitual en estos casos; tras su paso por el Centro de Estancia Temporal de Campano, y según el perfil y la situación de cada una de estas personas, serán posteriormente derivadas a alguna de las plazas de acogida de protección internacional.

La ministra Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, ya avanzó ayer que este grupo de personas, de entre 18 y 30 años, "van a llegar a buen puerto" y serán atendidas "con la dignidad que se merecen todos los seres humanos".

En concreto, desembarcarán en el muelle de Crinavis, situado junto al municipio gaditano de San Roque, donde está previsto que el Audaz atraque a primera hora del viernes.

Después de los controles sanitarios, se les derivará -en colaboración con el Ministerio del Interior- "a los centros que se consideren más oportunos" dentro de la red de protección que cuenta, aclaró Valerio, con 5.140 plazas frente a las 2.500 del año pasado.

Mientras se decide dónde serán trasladados finalmente, varias son las comunidades y municipios que se han ofrecido a acoger a los inmigrantes del Open Arms, entre ellas Andalucía, Catalunya, el País Vasco, Extremadura o Cantabria.

