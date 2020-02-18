Estás leyendo: Los agricultores dicen que cuentan con el apoyo del Gobierno en sus demandas

Organizaciones agrarias Los agricultores dicen que cuentan con el apoyo del Gobierno en sus demandas

Los trabajadores confían en que el Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación lidere una futura mesa interministerial sobre los problemas del campo.

13/02/2020.- Agricultores montados en sus tractores esperan a la entrada de los Llanos de Antequera (Málaga), para revindicar el apoyo al sector primario. EFE/Jorge Zapata
Agricultores montados en sus tractores esperan a la entrada de los Llanos de Antequera (Málaga), para revindicar el apoyo al sector primario. EFE/Jorge Zapata

madrid

efe

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha trasladado este martes a las organizaciones agrarias el apoyo del Ejecutivo a sus reivindicaciones, ha considerado que llevan "razón" y les ha lanzado un mensaje: "Seguid apretando".

Así lo han asegurado los portavoces de las organizaciones agrarias Asaja, COAG y UPA, tras reunirse con Iglesias y la ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Yolanda Díaz, a los que han transmitido la situación de crisis que atraviesa el campo, motivo por el que llevan cuatro semanas protagonizando protestas en distintos puntos del país.

También han coincidido en apuntar, en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación, que en su opinión el Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación debe liderar una futura mesa interministerial sobre los problemas del campo, en la que estarían representadas también las carteras de Seguridad Social, Trabajo, Hacienda, Consumo, Transición Ecológica y Asuntos Exteriores.

