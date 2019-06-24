La portavoz de Más Madrid, Rita Maestre, ha denunciado la "censura" por "el gobierno de PP, Cs y Vox" de la campaña institucional del Orgullo, la última que dejó preparada el anterior equipo municipal de Manuela Carmena.
Según Maestre, la campaña que dejó preparada el equipo de Ahora Madrid consistía en un homenaje a los mayores y a su aportación para poder llegar hasta el momento actual.
Se trataba de una campaña en la que los protagonistas eran activistas LGTBI y que se presentaba con lemas como Quienes guardan recuerdo de la represión, Quienes levantaron nuestros derechos, Quienes estaban cuando no estábamos, Quienes se mantuvieron firmes, Quienes saben lo frágil que es lo ganado y Quienes de verdad saben lo que nos jugamos.
Esos lemas son los que han desaparecido de las banderolas que cuelgan de farolas por la ciudad. Maestre ha explicado que la campaña tenía un objetivo claro: "recordar y reconocer la memoria de las personas LGTBI que lucharon en los momentos más difíciles para conseguir los derechos de los que se disfrutan".
"El gobierno de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, simplemente, ha censurado ese mensaje. Que expliquen por qué", remata la edil de Más Madrid.
