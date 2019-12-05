Público
Pearl Harbor Un militar mata a dos personas y luego se suicida en la base de Pearl Harbor

Las dos víctimas mortales eran civiles que trabajaban para el Pentágono. El herido, también civil, está hospitalizado en condición estable, según un portavoz militar.

La base de Pearl Harbor conmemoraría en los próximos días el ataque realizado por Japón en la Segunda Guerra Mundial. TWITTER/@JointBasePHH

Un marinero de la Armada estadounidense mató este miércoles a dos personas y dejó herida de bala a una tercera antes de suicidarse en un tiroteo registrado en la base naval de Pearl Harbor, en Hawái (EEUU), informaron las autoridades.

El tiroteo ocurrió sobre las 14.30 hora local (00.30 GMT del jueves) y provocó el cierre de la base. Dos horas más tarde sus responsables dieron el incidente por concluido y reabrieron las puertas de la instalación militar.

En un principio las autoridades informaron de que las tres víctimas habían resultado heridas, pero posterioremente dos de ellas fallecieron como consecuencia de sus lesiones. Las dos víctimas mortales eran civiles que trabajaban para el Pentágono.

El herido, también civil, está hospitalizado en condición estable, según un portavoz militar. Las autoridades no han señalado posibles motivos del autor de los disparos ni si el ataque fue planificado.

Un funcionario de la ciudad de Honolulu, en cuyos límites está Pearl Harbor, citado por The Washington Post, detalló que el tiroteo ocurrió en uno de los cuatro muelles secos de los astilleros de la base, utilizados habitualmente para la reparación de navíos. También indicó que en esos muelles suelen trabajar civiles empleados por el Departamento de Defensa.

Por su parte, el gobernador de Hawái, el demócrata David Ige, lamentó el suceso y aseguró que la Casa Blanca ya le ha ofrecido asistencia de las agencias federales.

Aunque no tan habituales como los tiroteos masivos en el resto del país, los ataques con armas dentro de bases militares ocurren ocasionalmente en Estados Unidos.

En la base de Fort Hood, en Texas, tuvo lugar en 2009 un tiroteo que dejó 13 muertos, entre ellos una mujer embarazada, mientras que en 2014 una serie de ataques en esas mismas instalaciones se cobraron la vida de cuatro personas.

