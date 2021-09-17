Estás leyendo: Personal sanitario se ve obligado a atender a una embarazada negacionista con EPI porque se negaba a usar mascarilla

Público
Público

Personal sanitario se ve obligado a atender a una embarazada negacionista con EPI porque se negaba a usar mascarilla

Los hechos ocurrieron en el Hospital La Fe de València, donde la mujer fue atendida con el protocolo que se usa cuando una persona da positivo. La mujer ha puesto una denuncia por "trato degradante".

Hospital La Fe de València
Hospital La Fe de València. GVA / Europa Press

València

Una embarazada negacionista obligó al Hospital La Fe de València a activar el protocolo de seguridad contra la covid para poder atenderla durante el parto de forma que los profesionales tuvieron que asistirla con un EPI, según han confirmado fuentes de la Conselleria de Sanidad.

Llevó a un abogado para defender su 'derecho' a no llevar mascarilla

La mujer acudió hace unas semana al Hospital La Fe de València al ponerse de parto junto a un acompañante y un abogado para defender su derecho a no llevar mascarilla dentro del centro sanitario, según ha avanzado Onda Cero.

Al respecto, fuentes de la Conselleria han explicado que la parturienta declinó además realizarse la prueba PCR preceptiva para la asistencia sanitaria en pandemia.

Ante esta actitud, el hospital le explicó el protocolo de atención y se le atendió considerada como positiva como medida de protección hacia el resto de pacientes y profesionales del centro. Por este motivo, se le asistió con EPI.

La mujer ha interpuesto una denuncia contra el hospital por trato degradante, aunque a Sanidad no les consta a fecha de hoy que se haya presentado.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público