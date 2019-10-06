Alrededor de 15 personas 'sin techo' que acamparon en el Paseo de Prado durante los últimos meses, y que fueron desalojados hace dos días, han intentado volver a hacerlo frente al Palacio de Cibeles en la noche del sábado, pero la Policía Nacional y Municipal se lo ha impedido.
Precisamente el sábado por la tarde la Coordinadora de Vivienda de Madrid convocó una manifestación con el objetivo de reivindicar el derecho a la vivienda que acababa en el mismo emplazamiento. Tras ella, los 'sin techo' instalaron dos tiendas de campaña y colocaron varias pancartas, con reivindicaciones como 'No olvidéis a los sin techo. Nadie sin hogar'.
Los concentrados en comenzaron con la acampada en el Paseo del Prado a mediados del mes de abril para hacer visible la situación de las personas sin techo en plena campaña electoral y exigir el cumplimiento de artículos básicos de la Constitución, como el derecho a la vivienda y el trabajo digno.
Apuntaban a través de carteles a que hay más de 32.000 personas sin techo, que el 65 por ciento tienen estudios de Secundaria y que el 15,4 por ciento son jubilados. Aparte, señalaban que el 47 por ciento de las personas en situación de calle han sufrido agresiones.
Durante la intervención policial del viernes se retiraron 141 tiendas de campaña y tres veladores. A su vez, se identificaron a 87 personas y se detuvo a una persona con una reclamación judicial. También se presentó una denuncia en virtud de la Ley de Protección Ciudadana y otra treintena por infracción de las ordenanzas municipales.
