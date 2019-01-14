Público
PGE 2019 Los Presupuestos destinan 220 millones para aplicar el pacto de violencia de género

El Estado transferirá 112 millones a las comunidades autónomas y 40 millones a los ayuntamientos 

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero (2i), acompañada por la subsecretaria de Estado de Hacienda, Pilar Paneque (2d), y las secretarias de Estado de Presupuestos, María José Gualda (i), y de Hacienda, Inés Bardón (d), a su llegada al Congreso de los Diputados para entregar el Proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2019. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El Gobierno destina 220 millones de euros para aplicar en 2019 las medidas incluidas en el pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género en los diferentes ministerios y administraciones e incorpora en ese ejercicio duplicar de 20 a 40 millones la partida para los ayuntamientos.

Según el proyecto de PGE 2019, una parte significativa de dichos créditos son para el programa “Actuaciones para la prevención integral de la violencia de género”, gestionado por el Ministerio de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes e Igualdad, a través de la Delegación de Gobierno para la Violencia de Género y de la Secretaría de Estado de Igualdad.

Entre sus créditos figuran transferencias a Comunidades Autónomas por 112 millones de euros para las ampliadas competencias en materia de violencia machista que se incluyen en el pacto y transferencias a Entidades Locales por 40 millones de euros, por la inminente devolución de competencias a las mismos para tratar a las víctimas de violencia de género.

Además, se recogen 14 millones de euros para familias e instituciones sin fines de lucro para destinar a ayudas sociales a mujeres víctimas de violencia de género y para atender a víctimas de trata con fines de explotación sexual y otras actuaciones.

En el Ministerio del Interior, se incluyen partidas para alcanzar los objetivos del pacto, como potenciar la formación de funcionarios policiales, mejorar la protección de las víctimas y los mecanismos electrónicos, así como la coordinación de bases de datos entre organismos. 

