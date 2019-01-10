Un tribunal mexicano ha declarado este jueves culpable de feminicidio a Jorge Fernández, marido de la española Pilar Garrido, asesinada en México, según informaron fuentes oficiales. Los años de condena se darán a conocer en una nueva audiencia el próximo lunes y los letrados de Fernández anticiparon que recurrirán al veredicto.
La Procuraduría General de Justicia (PGJ, fiscalía) de Tamaulipas acusaba a Fernández de estrangular a su mujer y deshacerse del cuerpo abandonándolo en un paraje cercano, en julio del 2017.
Fernández se declaró siempre inocente y la defensa alegaba que no había pruebas contundentes en su contra ni se podían determinar las causas de la muerte de la valenciana, de 34 años. Madre y hermana de la víctima testificaron el pasado martes en favor del marido y pidieron a las autoridades pruebas más claras para demostrar su culpabilidad.
Sin embargo, la sentencia establece que es culpable del asesinato de su mujer, que desapareció el 2 de julio del 2017 cuando viajaba con él de regreso a Ciudad Victoria tras pasar unos días en la playa. Sus restos fueron hallados a finales de ese mismo mes en un paraje cercano al lugar de la desaparición. Quince días después del hallazgo de los huesos de Garrido, las pruebas de ADN permitieron identificar a la valenciana.
El caso dio un vuelco cuando la Fiscalía estatal detuvo a Fernández el 29 de agosto de 2017, alegando contradicciones en sus declaraciones. Tras un año en prisión preventiva, el juicio comenzó el 30 de agosto de 2018.
El proceso sufrió serios reveses tras la renuncia de algunos abogados de la defensa -que alegaron presiones de la fiscalía- y el asesinato a mano armada de un juez del tribunal y una integrante de la fiscalía en diciembre, que obligó a aplazar el proceso casi un mes.
