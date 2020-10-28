Estás leyendo: La Plataforma por la Igualdad de la Diversidad Familiar pide una legislación que ampare a todos los tipos de familia

Distintas organizaciones han instado a los grupos parlamentarios a que pongan en marcha una ley que no discrimine a las familias por cuestión de sexo, edad, orientación sexual, nacionalidad o por el tipo de unión.

Distintas organizaciones han solicitado que el Parlamento impulse una ley de igualdad de diversidad familiar.— Pixabay

Distintas organizaciones han solicitado este miércoles que el Parlamento impulse una ley de igualdad de diversidad familiar que equipare en derechos los diferentes modelos de familia que existen en la sociedad actual.

La Plataforma por una Ley de Igualdad de Diversidad Familiar -integrada por el Partido Feminista, el Comité Reivindicativo y Cultural de Lesbianas (Crecul), la Federación de Asociaciones de Mujeres de la Comunidad de Madrid y la Asociación Derechos Humanos de las Mujeres y Desarrollo- han instado a los grupos parlamentarios a que pongan en marcha una legislación estatal que ampare a todas las familias.

El objetivo, ha explicado la portavoz de la plataforma, Elena de León, es que no se discrimine a las familias por cuestión de sexo, edad, orientación sexual, nacionalidad o por el tipo de unión. Con este objetivo, quieren conseguir que la ley trate por igual a las familias del mismo sexo y de distinto sexo, a las monoparentales o a las que están compuestas por parejas de hecho.

La portavoz ha incidido en que en la actualidad hay situaciones plurales y diversas en los modelos de familia y las leyes tienen que ajustarse a esa nueva realidad para dar a todas los mismos derechos, ya que continúa existiendo una desprotección social y económica de las parejas que no están casadas.

