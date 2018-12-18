Público
Pobreza energética Intoxicada una familia que se calentaba con una barbacoa portátil en Griñón

No disponían de luz desde hace tres días y no recibían ninguna ayuda municipal actualmente.

Sanitarios del SUMMA 112 atienden a una familia intoxicada en Griñón. / TWITTER - EMERGENCIAS 112

Cinco miembros de una familia, entre ellos tres menores, han resultado intoxicados por monóxido de carbono la madrugada de este martes cuando trataban de calentarse con una barbacoa en su vivienda en Griñón.

Tras recibir una llamada de emergencia los sanitarios del SUMMA 112 se desplazaron hasta el municipio para atender a una pareja de 36 y 25 años, así como a sus tres hijos, dos niñas de 8 y 6 años y un bebé de 9 meses, por una intoxicación de monóxido de carbono.

Según recoge El País, la familia no disponía de luz desde hace tres días y no recibía ninguna ayuda municipal actualmente. Se trata de un nuevo caso de pobreza energética, que según los datos de Cruz Roja, cerca del 40% de los hogares experimentan situaciones de pobreza energética.

Todos los miembros han sido trasladados al Hospital Infanta Cristina de Parla con pronóstico reservado mientras los Bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid procedían a ventilar la vivienda. 

La Guardia Civil se está haciendo cargo de la investigación junto a la colaboración de la Policía Local, según la Agencia de Seguridad y Emergencias Madrid 112.

