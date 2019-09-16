Público
Pontevedra Un hombre mata a su exmujer, a su exsuegra y a su excuñada en Pontevedra

El hombre ha cometido el triple crimen y se ha ido a su casa en A Coruña, desde donde ha llamado a la Guardia Civil para comunicar lo que había hecho.

Decenas de miles de personas en una manifestación contra la violencia machista en Madrid. EFE/J. J. Guillén

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre por matar a su expareja, a su exsuegra y a su excuñada en la localidad pontevedresa de Valga, han informado a Efe fuentes del instituto armado.

El hombre ha cometido el triple crimen y se ha ido a su casa en A Coruña, desde donde ha llamado a la Guardia Civil para comunicar lo que había hecho.

Fuentes de la investigación han señalado a Efe que el triple crimen se ha cometido a primera hora de esta mañana con un arma de fuego en la parroquia de Cordeiro, dependiente de Valga. Tras asesinar a las tres mujeres se marchó del lugar y posteriormente se entregó a las autoridades en la localidad de Ames (A Coruña).

El vicepresidente de la Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, se desplazará este lunes hasta la localidad pontevedresa.

41 asesinadas en lo que va de año

Ni la excuñada ni la exsuegra formarán parte de las estadísticas oficiales

Con el asesinato de su exmujer, son ya 41 las asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de año y 28 los menores que han quedado huérfanos. Ni la excuñada ni la exsuegra, también muertas, formarán parte de las estadísticas oficiales.

Desde 2003, 1.016 mujeres han sido víctimas mortales de crímenes machistas.  Además, este es el segundo crimen machista que se registra en Valga, un municipio de apenas seis mil habitantes, en 2019. El pasado mes de marzo un hombre mató a su mujer de un tiro con una escopeta de caza y después se suicidó.

