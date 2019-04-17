Público
Presunto ataque yihadista Detenido en Marruecos un presunto yihadista que pretendía atentar en Sevilla

La Policía ha procedido esta tarde al registro del domicilio del arrestado en la capital andaluza

Un coche de la Policía Nacional | EFE/Archivo

La Policía Nacional y los servicios de información españoles y marroquíes han desarrollado una operación antiterrorista que ha culminado con la detención en Marruecos de un presunto yihadista que supuestamente tenía previsto atentar en Sevilla, informa el Ministerio del Interior.

La Policía Nacional está procediendo al registro de su domicilio en la capital andaluza, según el Ministerio, que acordó la pasada semana el refuerzo de los dispositivos de seguridad y de las capacidades de información, de control y de seguimiento antiterrorista por parte de los Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado, así como del resto de los cuerpos policiales, con motivo de la celebración de la Semana Santa y de las próximas elecciones.

Como consecuencia de esta decisión, se están desarrollando dispositivos específicos en cada una de las ciudades españolas para garantizar la seguridad ciudadana y el normal desarrollo de estos actos.

Este refuerzo se concentra, fundamentalmente, en los espacios y medios de transporte, acontecimientos religiosos, de ocio o lúdicos con alta afluencia de personas y en aquellos lugares estratégicos que son imprescindibles para el normal funcionamiento de la actividad ciudadana.

Incluido en ese refuerzo de la seguridad, el Ministerio del Interior puso en marcha el pasado 12 de abril un amplio dispositivo de Policía Nacional y Guardia Civil en coordinación con policías autonómicas

