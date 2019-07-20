Público
Previsión meteorológica El aire del Sahara pone en alerta de calor a 25 provincias

Las zonas más afectadas por el calor se encuentran en áreas del interior de Extremadura, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha y Andalucía, la comunidad con más provincias con aviso naranja (Córdoba, Granada, Jaén y Sevilla).

Unos jóvenes se bañan en el río Segre para combatir las altas temperaturas durante la ola de calor. / EFE

El aire del Sahara, que llega a España en forma de bolsa de aire por tecera vecz durante el mes de julio, pone en alerta de calor a 25 provincias de ocho comunidades.

Estas zonas se mantienen bajo avisos amarillo o naranja -de riesgo y riesgo importante, respectivamente- por altas temperaturas, que en ocasiones rebasarán los cuarenta grados en zonas del interior, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su página web.

Las zonas más afectadas por el calor se encuentran en áreas del interior de Extremadura, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha y Andalucía, la comunidad con más provincias con aviso naranja (Córdoba, Granada, Jaén y Sevilla).

Extremadura tiene bajo aviso naranja zonas de Badajoz y Cáceres; mientras que en Castilla-La Mancha es Toledo la provincia bajo aviso de riesgo importante por máximas de hasta 40 grados en el valle del Tajo.

Por su parte, las advertencias de la Aemet de nivel más bajo, el amarillo, se extienden a las tres provincias de Aragón y zonas de Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Navarra y Baleares.

La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja hay riesgo meteorológico importante, con cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.

