Previsión meteorológica Arranca 2020 con un tiempo estable y temperaturas más altas de lo normal

La Aemet prevé para este miércoles una jornada con pocas nubes y sin lluvia.

28/12/2019.- Varias personas disfrutan del buen tiempo en el último fin de semana del año en la playa de la Malvarrosa, Valencia, este sábado. EFE/Kai Försterling

El año 2020 arranca este miércoles con predominio de tiempo estable y anticiclónico en toda España, marcado por los cielos poco nubosos y sin precipitaciones, la densa y persistente niebla y las temperaturas diurnas en valores superiores a lo normal para la época del año.

La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé para este miércoles una jornada con pocas nubes y sin lluvia, en que lo más significativo seguirá siendo la formación de nieblas y estratos bajos en ambas mesetas y el valle del Ebro, localmente persistentes, así como las brumas matinales en el área mediterránea y calimas en Canarias.

Con la excepción del área mediterránea y de las zonas donde persistan las nieblas, las temperaturas diurnas se mantendrán en valores superiores a los habituales para la época del año y en cuanto al viento, lo más relevante será el levante en el Estrecho y los vientos de componente este en Canarias.

La Aemet prevé que la situación anticiclónica persista durante las jornadas del jueves y el viernes en gran parte del país, aunque el anticiclón estará algo más debilitado, con un aumento de la nubosidad y de la probabilidad de lluvias débiles a partir del jueves por la noche en Galicia y en puntos del oeste peninsular.

Las nieblas persistirán en ambas mesetas e interior del noreste de la península, pero serán menos densas y tenderán a disiparse, las temperaturas diurnas descenderán en general para acercarse a valores más propios de la época y soplará viento de componente este en Canarias con probabilidad de calimas.

Entre el sábado 4 y el lunes 6 de enero aumenta la incertidumbre meteorológica, aunque la mayoría de los escenarios muestran una situación estable con baja probabilidad de precipitaciones y nieblas sobre todo en la meseta norte, pero con menor persistencia.

Es probable que las temperaturas se mantengan próximas a los valores habituales en estas fechas en casi todas las regiones, si bien la llegada el domingo de vientos alisios a Canarias podría hacer descender las temperaturas y aumentar la probabilidad de precipitaciones en el norte de las islas.

