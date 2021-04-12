Estás leyendo: Cielos parcialmente nublados con frío a primera hora y máximas sin cambios

La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) anuncia para este lunes la presencia de nubes en la mayoría de territorios de la península con riesgo de precipitación en algunos puntos. Las temperaturas se mantienen sin cambios.

Los cielos nubosos en la capital tinerfeña han impedido poder apreciar el eclipse parcial de sol. EFE/Cristóbal García
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé para este lunes cielos con intervalos nubosos, sin descartar precipitaciones débiles y dispersas en el interior.

Las temperaturas máximas de hoy experimentarán pocos cambios en comparación con las de la jornada pasada, situándose en los 16 grados, al tiempo que las mínimas bajarán hasta llegar a los 6 (alrededor de las 08:00).

Temperaturas mínimas sin cambios; máximas en descenso. Vientos variables flojos, tendiendo de madrugada a levante, más intensos en las zonas de costa y litoral.

