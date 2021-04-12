madrid
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé para este lunes cielos con intervalos nubosos, sin descartar precipitaciones débiles y dispersas en el interior.
Las temperaturas máximas de hoy experimentarán pocos cambios en comparación con las de la jornada pasada, situándose en los 16 grados, al tiempo que las mínimas bajarán hasta llegar a los 6 (alrededor de las 08:00).
Temperaturas mínimas sin cambios; máximas en descenso. Vientos variables flojos, tendiendo de madrugada a levante, más intensos en las zonas de costa y litoral.
