Un frente llegará este jueves por el extremo noroeste e irá dejando nubes y algunas lluvias en el norte de Galicia que durante la segunda mitad del día podría provocar chubascos dispersos y acompañados de tormentas ocasionales en las zonas de montaña de la mitad norte, según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), que espera que en el resto del país predomine la estabilidad.
Así, por la tarde tampoco se descartan chubascos y tormentas ocasionales en otros puntos del extremo norte y en el este de Castilla y León, mientras en el resto de la Península y Baleares se espera una jornada de cielos poco nubosos o con intervalos de nubes altas.
En el interior de la mitad norte y este de la Península se prevé nubes de evolución diurna mientras en Canarias estará nuboso en el norte de las islas montañosas y habrá lluvias ocasionales al principio del día. En el resto del país el cielo estará poco nuboso.
En cuanto a las temperaturas, la AEMET espera que las diurnas desciendan en el extremo noroeste peninsular y que suban en el tercio oriental de la Península, en Andalucía y en Baleares Respecto a las nocturnas también prevé una subida en el interior de la Península y pocos cambios en el resto.
Finalmente, los vientos del oeste soplarán en el litoral cantábrico, del norte llegarán a Galicia y desde el sur a Baleares. En el interior peninsular se esperan vientos de dirección variable y en Canarias soplarán los alisios con intensidad fuerte.
