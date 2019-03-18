Centenares de transportistas han vuelto a protestar este lunes con una marcha lenta de camiones hacia la zona del Puerto de Barcelona para reclamar mejoras laborales.
Según fuentes de la Asociación de Transportistas del Puerto de Barcelona (Sintraport), la protesta está prevista para este lunes pero los asociados votarán si quieren mantenerla el resto de la semana, han explicado a Europa Press.
El colectivo reclama una reducción de los tiempos de espera en las cargas y descargas
Según Sintraport, la marcha ha comenzado a las 8.00 horas y participan más de 600 camiones, que han salido del paseo Colon para recorrer Drassanes, Via Laietana, calle Aragó, la plaza Espanya, la avenida Paral·lel y prevén llegar al Puerto.
El colectivo reclama una reducción de los tiempos de espera en las cargas y descargas en terminales y depósitos, así como una indemnización en caso de incumplimiento de estos tiempos, algo que ya estaría preacordado pero que no se está cumpliendo, según la asociación.
Critican que los contenedores llegan en muy mal estado y que cuando los clientes deciden devolverlos por este motivo, son los transportistas los que deben asumir el coste, y reclaman mejoras laborales como la aplicación del aumento del IPC y el canon de combustible.
