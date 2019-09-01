Vecinos de la localidad de Valdemorillo han encontrado un proyectil de la Guardia Civil mientras araban su huerta, en concreto una pieza de mortero sin explosionar situada a escasos cien metros de las viviendas más cercanas a la zona-
Según ha informado el Ayuntamiento de la localidad en un comunicado, agentes de la Guardia Civil se encargaron de retirar el proyectil tras ser hallado el pasado viernes.
El Consistorio detalla que el municipio está dentro del Plan de Fortificaciones de la Comunidad de Madrid, dado el "abundante patrimonio" que se conserva en forma de fortines,trincheras y demás restos arqueológicos de este tipo.
La pieza encontrada es un mortero, "entero pero muy oxidado y deteriorado", que tras las oportunas comprobaciones fue retirado por agentes de la Guardia Civil.
Desde el Ayuntamiento se agradece "la prudencia y el acertado modo de proceder" al producirse este descubrimiento, "dada la evidente peligrosidad que supone intentar manipular restos de este tipo", como ha recordado el concejal de Seguridad y Movilidad, Miguel Partida.
