Rebrotes El Fuenlabrada registra seis positivos por coronavirus y se suspende el partido contra el Deportivo

LaLiga ha anunciado la suspensión del partido a apenas horas de celebrarse "por causas sanitarias de fuerza mayor".

Sandoval (Fuenlabrada) y Oltra (Racing) en un abrazo durante el último partido del Fuenlabrada. / EUROPA PRESS
Madrid

Actualizado:

efe

Al menos seis jugadores del Fuenlabrada han dado positivo en el control de la covid-19 de LaLiga a momentos del partido contra el Deportivo de A Coruña, por lo que La Liga ha anunciado que se deberá aplazar el encuentro. 

"Ante la detección, a través de la aplicación de los protocolos y controles sanitarios anti covid- 19 de LaLiga, de casos positivos en el CF Fuenlabrada, la RFEF y LaLiga en el marco de la Comisión de Seguimiento y con la presencia del CSD, han acordado de mutuo acuerdo aplazar el encuentro RC Deportivo - CF Fuenlabrada por causas sanitarias de fuerza mayor", ha señalado LaLiga.

"Así mismo, la Comisión ha acordado también de mutuo acuerdo la disputa del resto de partidos de la Jornada 42 al entender que esta es la solución que mejor protege la salud de los futbolistas y la integridad global de la competición", concluye la nota de LaLiga

El Fuenlabrada sigue encerrado en su hotel de concentración y con varios jugadores aislados tras confirmarse que sufren coronavirus, aunque ya se ha puesto en marcha los planes de su vuelta en un avión fletado por la Xunta de Galicia, en el que solo viajarán los jugadores que no dieron positivo. El resto permanecerán en cuarentena en Coruña.

Al equipo dirigido por José Ramón Sandoval, el club en mejor forma tras el regreso del fútbol, le valía un empate para estar en la fase de promoción de ascenso a la elite. Mientras, el Dépor se juega su futuro en la división plata con la obligación de ganar en Riazor y esperar resultados de rivales directos.

