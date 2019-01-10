Un juez federal de Los Ángeles (EEUU) rechazó este miércoles la parte de la demanda de la actriz Ashley Judd contra Harvey Weinstein que señalaba al productor por un presunto delito de acoso sexual, informó el medio especializado Variety.

El juez Philip S. Gutierrez del distrito central de California (EEUU), que desestimó este miércoles esta acusación de la actriz, ya la había rechazado en septiembre al considerar que, en el momento del supuesto delito, la artista no tenía una relación profesional con el productor.

No obstante, el magistrado sí permitió este miércoles que el resto de la denuncia, presentada en abril de 2018 y que incluye reclamaciones por difamación y perjuicio económico, continúe su curso en los tribunales.

Según el relato de Judd, Weinstein intentó sobrepasarse durante un encuentro de negocios que tuvo lugar en un hotel de Beverly Hills (California, EEUU) entre finales de 1996 y principios de 1997.

La actriz acudió a una reunión con Weinstein, que le recibió en bata y le pidió que le diera un masaje, a lo que Judd se negó. También le pidió que le ayudara a elegir su ropa y que viera cómo se duchaba, dos proposiciones que rechazó asimismo la actriz.

Ante la negativa de Judd, Weinstein comenzó presuntamente una campaña de difamación contra la actriz en Hollywood para impedir que tuviera acceso a papeles importantes en, por ejemplo, las películas de The Lord of the Rings que dirigió Peter Jackson. "Perdí oportunidades profesionales. Perdí dinero. Perdí estatus y prestigio y poder sobre mi carrera como resultado directo de haber sido acosada sexualmente y de haber rechazado ese acoso sexual", declaró Judd en mayo a la cadena ABC.

Como respuesta a estas acusaciones, Weinstein defendió en julio que la intérprete esperó demasiados años para presentar su denuncia. "La demandante ciertamente supo del supuesto acoso sexual y sus traumas, si los hubo, en el momento del encuentro en el hotel", afirmó. "Ella supo además que no había sido seleccionada para The Lord of the Rings para cuando comenzó el rodaje", añadió sobre una trilogía cuya primera película, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, se estrenó en 2001.