Los rectores denuncian la bajada del gasto por universitario y los elevados precios

Los rectores han denunciado hoy que España es el segundo país entre los desarrollados que más ha reducido el gasto por universitario mientras que los precios públicos son los más elevados de la UE, existiendo grandes diferencias regionales.
Lo ha destacado el informe La Universidad Española en Cifras. Año 2016 y curso académico 2016/2017, presentado por el presidente de CRUE Universidades Españolas y rector de la Universidad de Lleida, Roberto Fernández.
"Todo tiene un limite y corremos el riesgo de que el barco se quede en mitad del océano por falta de energía", ha avisado Fernández con relación a la falta de financiación para el sistema universitario.
CRUE ha calculado en casi 500 millones de euros (488) la financiación de los precios públicos para estudiantes de grado en universidades públicas presenciales si se tomara a nivel nacional una medida como la de Andalucía, que desde este curso bonifica el 99% del importe de los precios de los créditos aprobados en primera matricula.
En cuanto al gasto en I+D en porcentaje del PIB, cae por sexto año consecutivo y retrocede a niveles de hace una década. No obstante, los rectores han aseverado que la producción científica mantiene su crecimiento e incrementa su nivel de excelencia.
Otro aspecto subrayado es "el exiguo y excluyente" sistema de becas y ayudas al estudio, que "no contribuye a la mejora de la equidad y del progreso social", según ha recalcado Fernández.
