El Reino Unido obligará al personal público de salud a vacunarse contra el coronavirus

El personal médico que desempeñe sus funciones en primera línea en Reino Unido deberá ser vacunado contra el coronavirus como requisito ineludible para seguir prestando servicios. Así lo ha anunciado el ministro de Salud británico, Sajid Javid, que ha defendido la medida como una manera de "evitar daños previsibles"
Aquellos que, por el contrario, no desempeñen su labor de cara al público estarán exentos de esta nueva norma, que entrará en vigor a partir del primero de abril de 2022. "Debemos evitar daños previsibles, proteger a los pacientes del NHS, a los trabajadores y, por supuesto, al propio sistema nacional de salud", ha subrayado el ministro Javid.
En el servicio nacional de salud de Inglaterra hay más de 103.000 empleados que continúan sin vacunas, junto a otros 105.000 trabajadores de atención a domiciliaria. "Es difícil saber cuántos de ellos aceptarán vacunarse", ha asumido el ministro en declaraciones a la cadena Sky News.
Pese a todo, Javid no ha dudado en matizar que nadie del personal del NHS que todavía no haya sido vacunado "debe ser un chivo expiatorio" o bien "señalado o avergonzado", dado que esto sería "totalmente inaceptable".
"Se trata de ayudarles a tomar una decisión positiva para proteger a lo más vulnerables, para proteger a sus colegas y, por supuesto, para protegerse ellos", ha hecho hincapié el ministro, que entiende que esta medida servirá para hacer disminuir la cifra de no vacunados.
